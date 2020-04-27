Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has revealed some regrets that involve Asante Kotoko and the Black Stars.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup winner says his less than 20 games for Kotoko were never enough. He also said the failure to win the AFCON with Ghana was a deep letdown.

He joined the Porcupine Warriors from Berekum Arsenal but could not stay in the club as expected.

“The two most regrettable aspects of my football career is not representing Asante Kotoko to the highest level, and my failure to win the AFCON trophy with the Black Stars,” he revealed on the Sports Avenue One Show on Asempa FM.

The midfielder was part of Black Stars squad that lost the 2010 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals to Egypt and Ivory Coast respectively.

The 29-year-old also included what thousands of Kotoko fans will be happy about after hearing: he harbours a desire to return to Kumasi.

“I have unfinished business with Asante Kotoko and I know I will one day come back to the club either in a coaching capacity or managerial role, I really love the club,” said the Udinese man on loan at Verona.