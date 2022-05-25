Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has relived his World Cup experience as he shares never-heard details of his historic penalty.

At only 19-years-old, Agyemang Badu scored the winning goal for the Black Satellites during the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Egypt.

Behind his tense look as he aimed for the goal post, he said flood of thoughts were rushing through his mind while he gazed at the over 70,000 spectators.

In an exclusive interview on Hitz FM, Agyemang Badu said he was thinking of what would be of his career, as well as the reaction of Ghanaians should he miss that crucial penalty.

According to him, he tried convincing his colleagues, Opoku and David to kick the penalty in his stead, as everyone knows “I am only good at shots and not penalties”.

“I was expecting Opoku or David to take it because at least if they missed it, they will just return to Europe where they were playing foreign teams. In my case, I had just signed for Kotoko so I knew I had no option that return to Ghana. I was thinking what will happen if I miss it. I was scared of what Ghanaians will do to me” he narrated.

However, with the encouragement from then coach, Sellas Tetteh and other team mates, the midfielder said he decided to risk it all.

His low shot did not only illicit cheers from the over 70,000 spectators and millions of audiences but also saw Ghana win the first-ever U-20 World Cup after two failed attempts.

Agyemang Badu described his spot-kick as the breakthrough he needed in his football career.

12 years after he scored the historic penalty, the retired Black Stars player said it is one of his most cherish moment in his football career.