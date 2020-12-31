Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has announced his retirement from the Ghana national football team after 12 years of service.

The former Asante Kotoko and Berekum Arsenal star chalked 78 appearances for the Black Stars.

Badu has been out of the Ghana national team for the past three years due to injuries.

”Although it’s been a while I’ve been out of the national team, I’m here today to say the nation has been very excellent to me throughout my career with the national team,” he said in a statement.

”On this day after talking to my family and loved ones, I think it’s time to officially retired from the national team.

”I’ve tried several times to win the African Cup of Nations [Afcon] for the nation after winning U-20 AFCON and World Cup.

“We came close twice, but it’s a bit disappointing that we couldn’t win it.

”I, however, believe my colleagues who are now in the national team will do that for us in the coming years.’

“Thank you and God bless us all,” he added.

The 30-year-old was a kingpin for the Ghana U-20 team and he is famously remembered for his winning goal which gave Ghana the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup trophy.

On 22 May 2008, he received his first call-up to the Black Stars and earn his first cap on 8 June 2008 against Lesotho.

He scored his first goal against Congo in June 2011.

Badu also played for the Local Black Stars maiden edition of African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Côte d’Ivoire 2009.

In 2010, Badu was selected for his first Africa Cup of Nations as the Black Stars finished runners-up to Egypt, and went on to appear in the 2012 and 2013 editions of the tournament, with the team twice recording fourth-placed finishes.

After missing the 2010 FIFA World Cup through injury, Badu was selected in Ghana’s squad for the 2014 tournament.