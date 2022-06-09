Heartbreak is knocking on the door of repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, as she takes her fight with her husband to social media.

Agradaa is displeased with her husband for joining hands with Ghanaians to chastise her for her ‘300 for membership card’ church business.

The ‘born again’ Christian set up a storey building to expand her husband’s ministry, to wean him away from their spiritual father.

In her view, her spiritual father, Pastor Joseph Kyereh, is manipulating her husband and breaking her happy home.

Despite all efforts, Agradaa’s husband has taken sides with the spiritual father, igniting fury in her.

Consequently, she has sent a warning to her husband never to claim having a hand in her ministry, when it reaches an advanced stage.

She threatened to go violent and bloody should her husband ever lay a foot in her church to lead ministration.