President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to complete all projects under the Agenda 111 initiative.

Delivering his 28th update on measures taken by government to curb Covid-19, the President declared that the ambitious healthcare infrastructure project would be completed by January 2025.

“Work is currently underway, and before the end of my tenure of office on 7th January 2025, all 111 hospitals would have been commissioned,” he said on Sunday.

While admitting that the pandemic highlighted the unequal distribution of healthcare facilities in the country, he was hopeful the the initiative, which he described as the “biggest investment” in the country’s health sector, will resolve the deficiency.

Agenda 111

President Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, launched the Agenda 111 project.

The project will cover the design, procurement, construction, equipping and commissioning of 101 District Hospitals, six Regional Hospitals in newly created regions, and one Regional Hospital in the Western Region, two Psychiatric Hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The project is to ensure that Ghanaians nationwide have access to quality healthcare services and with the National Health Insurance Scheme, boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility to healthcare.

Doctors, nurses and other health personnel will have accommodation in the hospitals to be constructed.

According to the Agenda 111 detailed document, the facilities that will be enjoyed by Ghanaians include four state-of-the-art surgical theatres for maternity, obstetrics and gynaecology, a full complement of male, female, pediatric and isolation wards, among others.

According to government, on completion, the venture will be “the biggest investment in healthcare infrastructure in the country since independence.”