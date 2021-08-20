The Ministry of Finance has rubbished claims by the Minority that the government had already spent Ghc600 million on the yet-to-be constructed agenda 111 district hospital.



The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, had claimed that in the Appendix 4D of the 2021 Mid-Year Review, the Akufo-Addo goverment had already spent GHC 600 million in the year 2020 on Agenda 111.



He said the amount was spent even before they cut sod for its commencement of the project.

But the Ministry, in a statement, said that although the amount had been released by the Bank of Ghana, it has not been utilised yet.



The statement revealed that only Ghc36 million had been released as part of pre-construction stage.