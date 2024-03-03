Guinness World Record (GWR) attemptee Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum and her team have expressed gross appreciation to all for their unflinching support before, during and after the revird breaking attempt.

In a release from her PR department, it stated “I wish to express my profound gratitude to the people of Ghana and various stakeholders for your immense support throughout my Singathon journey.

“I am eternally grateful to all persons, who supported my mission to promote Ghanaian music through my attempt to break and set a new world record for the longest singing marathon in the Guinness World Records (GWR).”

The release added “Even though the final outcome of the attempt did not meet my expectations, I am content with the massive impact I made during the period of the Sing-a-thon and beyond. The interest and support I received have been overwhelming and I am deeply grateful.

“I am also deeply satisfied with the opportunities it created for people to get together and enjoy their favorite Ghanaian songs. The singing marathon created an avenue for families, friends, and loved ones to step out and enjoy the Christmas festivities in an open house party style. The economic value it created for vendors and other commercial entities who

mounted their wares/ products and services at the venue is also another positive outcome.”

It stated “I would like to appreciate my family especially my husband, my parents and the entire family, my friends, the media including bloggers, corporate organizations, artistes, the clergy, social and political leaders, as well as music and entertainment industry experts for the immense acceptance and support of my record attempt.

“Again, I am also grateful to the medical team, the technical team, and every single volunteer, who came to the venue or invested in staying online to monitor and to support my mission. Your support, words of encouragement are well appreciated, and I am excited to have

inspired a lot of young people to step out of their comfort zones to dream big. I am looking forward to the showcasing of more talents through the GWR and other similar ventures that will help project the rich talents and resources Ghana is endowed with. I take this opportunity to wish my other Ghanaian compatriots who have been inspired by my initiative to set their own records in the GWR, well.

“The outcome of the attempt following the announcement by GWR is not what I expected, nonetheless, I have accepted it and have requested GWR to provide more details to enable me to pick up learnings for the future. The reactions from various quarters have been overwhelming and I appreciate the commendations, feedback, and criticisms from a section of the public who felt disappointed with the outcome.”

“There have also been some misrepresentations in the media that are regrettable but nonetheless I take them in my stride. This will serve as a learning curve for my personal development.

“I wish to assure my fans and the public that I remain focused and determined. I will announce my next projects in due course. I also wish to announce that after such an arduous undertaking, I have decided to take a short break for quality family time.Thank you, ” it said.