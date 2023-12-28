The Ghanaian lady, Afua Asantewaa currently attempting the World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has reached the previous record and still counting.

The current record is held by Sunil Waghmare from India which lasted for 105 hours.

Afua kicked off her singing to beat the record at exactly midnight on Sunday, December 24th and is still on her journey at the Akwaaba village in Accra.

She has garnered support from many public figures and individuals who have visited the venue to support her including Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten, John Dumelo, Nana Ama McBrown, Berla Mundi, Sarkodie and many other celebrities.