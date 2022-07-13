The Latest Afrobarometer survey on Economy, public services and taxation has revealed that majority of Ghanaians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

According to the Director for Research at Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) Dr. Elorm Selormey, respondents also provided negative assessments of the country’s economic condition and their personal living conditions.

“You can see from there that only 11% of Ghanaians say the country is going in the right direction,” she said when presenting the research report at a forum on Wednesday.

She stated that the study also showed that there has been a “15% drop since 2017” in relation to economic conditions.

Dr. Selormey added that “the only time we saw that kind of dip was in 2014 when we conducted a survey and of course, it went up beyond the 15, almost 35 % in 2019 and has dropped so steeply to 11% in 3 years.”

On the Electronic Transactions Levy, she pointed out that the study shows that Ghanaians think the policy is a bad idea.

According to CDD’s Director of Research, quite the majority hold the view that the e-levy will be burdensome

“Three-fourths, 74 percent of persons sampled disapprove of the e-levy, 76 percent think it is a bad idea and 75 percent of respondents are not confident government will use the revenue to fund development programmes.”