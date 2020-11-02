The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has cast doubts on a report by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) on the public confidence in the Electoral Commission (EC).

A pre-election survey conducted by the CDD-Ghana from September 28 to October 16, 2020, revealed that Ghanaians overwhelmingly accept the EC‘s authority to declare results.

It further shows that 94 per cent of respondents agree that the EC has the authority to say who won or lost the election.

With a sample size of 2,400, all respondents were randomly selected across the country.

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent’s choice (a Standard English questionnaire was translated into Twi, Ewe, Ga, Dagbani and Dagaare).

However, Mr Afriyie-Ankrah, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, undermined the credibility of the report.

To him, the sample size used for the study is underweight of Ghana’s entire population of over 30 million, stating the result is not a fair representation.

He argued that the sample size is a foundation of any study, hence the results of the respondents cannot be generalised.

Going further, he called on CDD to provide details on the statistics of the study to enable them [NDC] to know where respondents were drawn from.

“They must be clear on this study because depending on the questions they asked, they will get a certain response,” he said.

Meanwhile, he added the NDC will at the appropriate time respond to the report.