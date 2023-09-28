A presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is set to take his ‘Message of Hope’ to the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold, next week.

Dr. Akoto is expected to use this message to rally support for his flagbearership ambition, come November 4, 2023.

The Cambridge University trained Economist who is fast permeating through the hearts of delegates of the NPP and in the process, changing the narrative as far as the party’s flagbearership race is concerned, will, on Monday, October 2 to Tuesday, October 3, 2023, meet with a specialized group of delegates of the UP tradition at different locations in the region.

He will on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, scale up the interaction by meeting Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, and Constituency Executives at a forum to be held in Kumasi.

The forum will provide a platform for Dr. Akoto, a former two-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso constituency, to further convince the delegates as the best candidate who can retain power for the party and address the myriads of welfare challenges confronting them.

The homecoming event will also afford the delegates the opportunity to ask Dr. Akoto questions pertaining to the forward march of the party, especially, at a time when unity in the party has been questioned by political analysts.

Dr. Akoto, who has worked in the UN Systems for more than 18 years will cap his Ashanti Regional tour with radio station interviews on Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6, 2023, respectively.

Touted as ‘Adwumawura’ (workaholic) by Ghanaian farmers, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture who is number three (3) on the ballot paper will then move to the Northern Region where he will hold a similar exercise.

From the Northern Region, Dr. Akoto will also scale up his visits to the Bono and Ahafo regions, the Eastern and finally the Greater Accra Regions.

Meanwhile, his team is on the grounds working tirelessly to ensure that he secures victory in the party’s flagbearership race.

The astute politician will on November 4, 2023, lock horns with three other candidates for the NPP presidential primary.

He placed 4th in the Special Delegates Conference held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, surprising many political pundits and pollsters.

Over 210,000 party delegates are expected to exercise their franchise in the much-publicized November 4, 2023, Presidential Primary of the NPP.