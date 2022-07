Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur became the first Arab and African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final as she beat German mother-of-two Tatjana Maria in the last four at Wimbledon.

Jabeur won 6-2 3-6 6-1 against 103rd-ranked Maria, who aimed to become the lowest-ranked woman to reach the final.

The pair are good friends but were rivals on Centre Court, sharing a long and loving embrace at the net.

Jabeur, 27, will face Simona Halep or Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s showpiece.