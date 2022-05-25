The Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially appointed African Origin travel and tours as the authorized ticket and hospitality agent for Ghana’s participation in the impending FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

African Origin Travel and Sports tourism, who have a track record of managing worldwide events, including world cups and the recent AFCON in Cameroon, are expected to ensure the smooth handling of officials, fans, players, and other critical stakeholders during and after the three-week tournament.

Ghana’s Black Princesses will compete at this level for a record sixth time and hope to make it out of the group for the first time despite drawing the USA, The Netherlands, and Korea.

Meanwhile, African Origin travel and Sports Tourism are to liaise with the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association and provide complete logistics and travel services.

In the coming days, packages will be available for many fans who plan to join the Black Princesses in North America for the Mundial.