The US ambassador to the United Nations has said that African states cannot remain neutral on the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to the BBC, Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted that in the General Assembly vote two weeks ago to deplore the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 17 African countries – half of the world total – abstained and another eight did not vote at all.

The ambassador said there can be no neutral ground, and that this crisis was not simply a Cold War competition between the West and Russia.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield said the US was helping to find alternative sources of commodities which countries import from Russia.

The diplomat also said the US would support South Africa’s offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.