African leaders continue to extend their well-wishes to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his successful re-election at the just-ended presidential election in Ghana.
Heads of other international institutions have also congratulated the president-elect on his second-term.
Many of the congratulatory messages posted on various social media platforms urged President Akufo-Addo to overall peace and development of the citizenry for the next four years.
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari in a tweet wrote: “I congratulate President Akufo-Addo on his re-election for a second term in office. I also commend the people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the presidential and parliamentary elections – further proof that constitutional democracy has come to stay in West Africa.”
President Buhari added: “Nigeria and Ghana share close historical and cultural ties and I look forward to working with President Akufo-Addo to realize our shared goals of peace, security and prosperity for our citizens and the entire ECOWAS community.”
“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I wish President Akufo-Addo a successful new tenure, and peace and stability in his country, as well as improved relations between our countries.”
On his part, Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame said the victory of Nana Addo is a testament to the trust of the Ghanaian people.
Ivorian leader, Alassane Ouattara who described Nana Akufo-Addo as a brother tweeted that “my warmest congratulations and best wishes to my brother Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana.”
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar says the election conducted in Ghana must be an ‘eye-opener’ to Nigeria.
