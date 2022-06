In what was a history-making moment in Ghana, Borussia Dortmund Legends held the African Giants to a 2-2 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 11.

Former Egypt international, Mohamed Zidan and Kevin Grobkreutz were on target for the visiting team while Augustine Arhinful and Prince Tagoe also got the goals for the African Legends in a charged atmosphere at the stadium.

Here are some of the best shots from the game: