The Africa Trade Union Migration Network (ATUMNET) has outlined a number of measures to curb illegal labour migration in Africa.

This comes after an investigation uncovered the various means by which individuals from some African countries migrate to the other part of the world where they face hostile and inhumane treatment with some losing their precious lives.

In 2021, an investigation by the Human Rights Report indicated about 400 migrants from Kenya died of cardiac arrest because of the hostile treatment they met at their final destinations, this cause of death is still under investigation.

Ghana is not spared in this menace as a greater number of migrants from Bono East and Ahafo regions have been found as part of migrants who go through hostile treatment at the hands of their masters.

ATUMNET against this backdrop has proposed the creation of the Migrant Recruitment Advisor app.

This app, they explain will be a database with information about legal recruitment agencies and connect migrants to their country advisors, this will help to monitor and trace migrants all over the world.

Again, the app will help monitor and ensure proper, fair and regular migration in Africa.

ATUMNET is also set to partner with organizations and advocate for progressive laws and policy reforms for international protocols and conventions on labour migration by 2026.

The Focal Point Person of Labour Migration in Kenya, Teresa Wabuko told Adom News the Migrant Recruitment Advisor will have information on legal recruitment agencies, experiences of migrants in their destination countries and also trace and seek the welfare of migrants.

Senior Technical Specialist of ILO, Innolata Chinyangarara added that, these measures can never be enough without the help of other migration networks and organisations.

They are therefore looking forward to other partners within ILO, Trade Unions from some other African countries to beef up the measures to curb illegal labour migration in Africa.