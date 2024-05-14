The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said Ghana will continue to play a critical role in shaping regional and international politics if he is elected president of the country.

Bawumia expressed his commitment to advancing democratic principles, promoting economic development, and fostering peace and stability across the continent.

According to him, Ghana has been a beacon of democracy and good governance in Africa, advocating for democratic transitions, peaceful elections, and conflict resolution efforts. He emphasised the importance of collaboration with regional organisations such as the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States to support these initiatives.

“We will actively support democratic transitions, peaceful elections, and conflict resolution efforts across the continent, working closely with regional organisations such as the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States,” Bawumia told the Africawatch magazine.

Regarding Africa’s economic emancipation, Bawumia stressed the need for African nations to redefine their growth trajectory on their own terms, leveraging technology and innovation to drive sustainable development. He highlighted the potential for Africa’s burgeoning population to drive economic growth and cultural influence on the global stage.

“We must embrace our diversity, creativity, and resilience and chart our own path toward a more prosperous and inclusive future,” Bawumia asserted. “At the heart of this vision is the transformative power of technology.”

Reflecting on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Bawumia commended the initiative as the continent’s most ambitious integration effort.

However, he emphasized the need for complete and effective implementation to realize its full potential in promoting intra-African trade and economic growth.

“The greatest threat to the AfCFTA is incomplete or inadequate implementation,” Bawumia cautioned. “For Africans to derive maximum benefits from it without further delay, it is suggested that state parties of it should go beyond their ratifications and the limited trading under the Guided Trade Initiative.”

Addressing critical development issues and challenges in trade, investment, and economic policy, Bawumia underscored the importance of promoting intra-African trade, attracting foreign investment, and improving the business environment for SMEs.

He stressed the need for policy coherence, transparency, and good governance to foster sustainable development.

On the issue of multiple currencies in Africa, Bawumia highlighted the need for greater integration and the use of regional payment systems to reduce transaction costs and promote economic efficiency.

Wrapping up the interview, Bawumia expressed confidence in his party’s chances in the upcoming elections and reiterated his commitment to serving the Ghanaian people.

“While I acknowledge the uncertainties of elections, I remain optimistic about our chances of victory in the December polls,” Bawumia remarked. “With hard work and dedication, I believe we can achieve success and break the eight. It’s possible!”