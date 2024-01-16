The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), the continent’s prestigious event, which recognises excellence in the African film industry, is gearing up for its milestone tenth edition this year.

Following a captivating three-day ninth edition in 2023, the awards organisers, MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, are preparing to honour and celebrate the best of African film talent in a grand ceremony later this year.

In anticipation of this landmark edition, MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic are extending a call to all African filmmakers to submit their films publicly exhibited or broadcast between 1 December 2022, and 31 December 2023. Entries open on Monday 15 January 2024, and will close on 14 February 14th, 2024. All films (aired in cinemas or otherwise), made-for-television movies and television series, so long as they meet the terms and conditions, are eligible.

Addressing the forthcoming tenth edition, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice said, “Over the past decade, Africa Magic has steadfastly upheld its commitment to spotlighting authentic African stories, especially those that mirror our diverse and rich cultures. As we mark the 10th anniversary of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, we embark on a bold initiative to reevaluate our award categories to further align with global trends and benchmarks. This includes retiring specific categories, streamlining others, and revisiting the voting and non-voting classifications.”

The tenth edition will see the total number of categories reduced from 33 (as of 2023) to 27 categories – 16 non-voting & 9 audience voting categories and Recognition Awards – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards. The performance awards have undergone streamlining and will fall under the categories of Best Actor or Best Actress in a Leading or Supporting Role. A voting jury, consisting of top filmmakers, will determine the winners in these categories, deviating from the previous audience voting system.

The non-voting categories, totalling 16, will have winners determined by a diverse and experienced jury, led by the head juror. These categories include Best Lead Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Director, Art Direction, Cinematography, Costume Design, Best Writing in a Movie and TV Series, Best Movie and TV Series, Best Short Film, Best Documentary, and Best Sound Design, Editing, and Makeup.

The public can vote in categories like Best Scripted and Unscripted Africa Magic Original, Best Digital Content Creator, Best Indigenous Language (West, East, and Southern Africa), Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film, and Best Indigenous Africa Magic Original.

In the remaining 8 audience voting categories, the public will determine the winners. Deloitte will continue to process and verify the voting results. Public voting categories include Best Scripted and Unscripted Africa Magic Original, Best Digital Content Creator, Best Indigenous Language (West, East, and Southern Africa), Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film, and Best Indigenous Africa Magic Original.

Dr Busola Tejumola added: “The AMVCAs remains committed to celebrating the incredible talent in the African film and television industry, the amazing people who do the work in front and behind the cameras and you, our viewers who continue to support the hard work of the television and film industry. Thank you for being an integral part of the AMVCA journey.”

To enter the awards, all filmmakers must prepare the movie for consideration with online submission. Visit https://www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA for submission details and additional information.

The tenth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice, with Amstel Malta as the headline sponsor.