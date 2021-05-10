Roland Affail Monney, the National Council and the Election Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have been sued for allegedly staying in office illegally.

The plaintiff, Ms Caroline Boateng of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), who is a paid up member of the GJA, filed the writ at the Accra High Court on Friday, May 7, 2021.

She is also the Graphic Chapter Chairperson of the GJA.

According to the plaintiff, Mr Monney’s administration ended on November 17, 2020 and therefore she wants the Accra High Court to “declare that all actions of the defendants from 17th November 2020 to date are null and void.”

She also wants an order from the court to set up an Interim Management Committee, comprising the past Presidents of GJA excluding the immediate, Mr Monney, and for the court to give timelines within which elections shall be conducted and new officers inducted into office.

The defendants are the President of the GJA, the National Council of the GJA and the Election Committee of the GJA.

The National Council is made up of all the national executives and regional chairpersons of the GJA.

Counsel for Ms Caroline Boateng, who is the Features Editor of the Daily Graphic, is Emmanuel Maurice Ankrah.

Statement of Claim

Ms Boateng is seeking “an order against the defendants from holding themselves as officers of the the GJA.

“An order for the appointment of an Interim Management Committee” and a declaration that all actions of the defendants from the 17th day of November, 2020 to date are null and void and “Any other orders as the honourable court deems fit.”





