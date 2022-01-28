Die-hard fan of Zimbabwean Warriors and 2019 Total AFCON final super-fan, Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata has been hospitalized in Yaounde, Cameroon.

This was after he collapsed at the stadium during one of the final round of 16 matches.

It is currently unclear what led to his slumping, but reports have indicated that he was rushed out immediately off the stadium by medics.

Currently, he has been hospitalized, awaiting a Confederation of African Football (CAF) medical official for further guidance.

The legendary Warriors supporter is popularly known for his Cape to Cairo road trip for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final that was played in Egypt.

Alvin suffers a heart condition after he was robbed and attacked by armed robbers, a situation that is believed to have triggered his recent predicament.

Alvin was hospitalized at the hospital with broken ribs and a collapsed lung after the thieves pounced on him.