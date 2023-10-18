The African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 conference and exhibition – organized by the African Energy Chamber (http://www.EnergyChamber.org) – is centered on facilitating investment across the entire African energy value chain. This year’s conference featured the inaugural African Farmout Forum, a dedicated investment platform spearheaded by financial services company Moyes&Co; global acquisition and divestment advisor Envoi; and oil and gas deal listing platform FarmoutAngel.

The Farmout Forum served as a premier platform to sign deals while gaining first-hand insight into emerging E&P opportunities in Africa. Mike Lakin, Managing Director of Envoi, kicked off the forum by stating, “We will have a major problem in the world if we are not drilling.” Presentations were delivered on various exploration opportunities.

PetroQuest: Somalia

PetroQuest is offering an investment opportunity for three blocks – PSA Blocks 131, 190 and 206 – offshore Somalia. Somalia has only had two deepwater wells drilled to date. PetroQuest has 15,000 km² of seismic data; a new Production Sharing Agreement has been set up and the company is now looking for suitable partners.

Tower Resources: Cameroon

Representing a short-cycle opportunity, Tower Resources presented on the Thali Block located in the Rio del Rey Basin in Cameroon. The appraisal well will be drilled next year which aims to unlock the opportunity to drill a further three wells. Tower Resources is targeting first production at 2025.

Tower Resources: Namibia

In Namibia, Tower Resources offers an opportunity for Blocks in the Northern Walvis and Dolphin Graben Basin. Wells have been drilled at the basin, but previous activities were conducted between 25 and 30 years ago. While the company is not ready to farmout yet, Tower Resources is looking at engaging with prospective companies.

ProdOil: Benin

Angolan company ProdOil is exploring onshore Angola in the Lower Congo Block. Awarded to ProdOil in a bid round closed in 2022, work is underway to reprocess 2D seismic data and the company is looking for someone to take on the work commitment.

Atlas Oranto Petroleum International: Senegal

Atlas Oranto holds two licenses in Senegal, Cayar Shallow and St. Louis Shallow, adjacent to one another. The company is seeking to farm-down interest in those two licenses and believes that it is a highly attractive opportunity. The licenses have been extended to 2026.

Atlas Oranto Petroleum International: Equatorial Guinea

Atlas Oranto is also offering an opportunity in Block P; Block EG-02; and Block EG-H in Equatorial Guinea. The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons has already approved the development plan and they believe to have between 17 and 38 million barrels of oil in place. Licenses have been extended to 2026.

Atlas Oranto Petroleum International: Namibia

In Namibia, Atlas Oranto Petroleum has an exciting opportunity in PEL 106: Blocks 2011B and 2111A. Located in the Walvis Basin, the blocks have been extended with a nine-year exploration timeline. The company is selectively looking for partners to farm-down and farm-in.

DAJO Group: Nigeria

DAJO Group is offering a 40% working interst in OPL 322, offshore Nigeria. The Block has two fields within it, the Bobo and Ago Structure.

Sierra Leone License 202a

Awarded under the country’s fourth licensing round to Innoson Oil and Gas Ltd, the prospect comprises nine ‘whole’ blocks comprising 8,035km². There is 2D seismic survey available with wildcats having been drilled following data acquisition. There is additional a CPR report available for any company interested in the farm-in opportunity.

Kariya Energy: Nigeria

Kariya Energy is offering an opportunity offshore Nigeria in OML 109. Currently, there are two near-term prospects which have the same geology as neighboring Ejulebe field. There is a CPR on the block which was completed in 2022. The central processing facility has been revamped and the license has been extended to 2037.

Tetracore Group: Nigeria

In Nigeria’s OML 53, Tetracore Group is looking for $50 million investment for Phase 1 of the field development to redevelop the marginal field. They have an early production plan and a lot of historic work.

Coastline Exploration: Somalia

Coastline Exploration holds interests in Blocks 129-130, 141, 143, 191, 192, 205 and 221 and has 2D seismic data on the area. The company is looking for a partner to part-fund a 3D seismic survey over some of the most prospective blocks.

ReconAfrica: Namibia

Onshore Namibia, ReconAfrica has over six million acres while in Botswana, over two million acres. The company has shot 27,000km of 2D seismic and they have 20 prospects and leads identified so far. They are approved to drill 12 prospects in the area and are going through a basin modelling.

CoMiCo: DRC

CoMiCo has an investment opportunity in the frontier Cuvette Centrale Block in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Africa Fortesa Corp: Senegal

Africa Fortesa Corp is seeking partners for Sadiaratou and Diender Permits in Senegal. The company is looking for capital to hook-up upcoming wells to markets. They have a right to deliver oil and gas directly to customers, making it an ideal investment opportunity.

Biogas Unite: Africa

Biogas Unite is developing a biogas project in Africa. The project comprises gas that is not immediately flammable and can easily be transported, therefore ideal for domestic use. The company is looking for $750,000 investment to upscale what they have and expand across Africa.

Further opportunities were provided in blocks in Guyana and Australia, with presenting companies including Eco Atlantic, Petro Australis Energy and Liberty.

In addition to company presentations, insight was provided into the DRC’s ongoing licensing round. Blocks are on offer in the Cuvette Centrale Basin; Albertine Graben Basin; and Lake Tanganyika Basin, with deadlines for submissions of interest January 2024; October to December 2023; and September to October 2023, respectively.

With the opportunities on the table, the African Farmout Forum provided attendees the chance to join exciting new plays, thereby opening up new basins across the continent.

