The absentee Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo is likely to be seen in Parliament when Parliament resumes from recess.

An aide to the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Nana Dubin Kwapong in an interview with JoyNews indicated that the MP in their last conversation hinted that she will be around when Parliament resumes.

Aide to Sarah Adwoa Safo, Nana Dubin Kwapong

“The last time we had a conversation, she gave me the indication that she will be around by the time the next session of Parliament resumes. Yes, I mean that was the discussion we had the last time when Parliament was about going on recess and all the other issues that came up,” he told Blessed Sogah on The Pulse, Friday.

Reacting to happenings in the ongoing constituency election, Nana Dubin Kwapong alleged that the names of about 50 percent of supporters of Sarah Adwoa Safo have been expunged from the current album being used for the elections.

For this reason, Nana Dubin Kwapong, who currently represents the MP on the Election Committee for Dome-Kwabenya said supporters of the MP have since withdrawn from the ongoing elections.

“We have actually sent an official communication to the region, to the national party that we have withdrawn from the election. Because in making our case, the region, we have been there for a week, nobody is there to listen to us because anybody who goes to the Regional Chairman comes back and then it is like there seems to be nothing they can do. At the national, nobody is willing and ready to listen to you,” he stated.

He alluded that the current happenings pose a threat to the party in the Constituency and could affect the NPP’s quest to break the eight.

“The fear is not for Sarah Adwoa Safo, the fear is for the party in the Constituency…this is a Member of Parliament who because she was pregnant in December, 2020 couldn’t do an effective campaign in the Constituency but yet was able to garner 78,000 votes for the NPP. You don’t joke with such a candidate…I am averting the minds of the party leadership to the fact that the path they have taken could affect the party, come 2024,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarah Adwoa Safo and two other MPs have been referred to the Privileges Committee for their continuous absence from Parliament.