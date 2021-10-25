The Great Argon Holding Limited has announced the passing of its Chairman, Torgbor Mensah.

Mr Mensah died on Saturday, October 23, while he was on an official assignment, a press statement issued by the family head captured.

A book of condolence will be opened at his residence at 4th Orange Avenue, Tema Community 6 from Tuesday, October 26 between 10:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.

Until his demise, he was an iconic figure in the advertisement industry and held the position of the sitting President of the Advertisers Association of Ghana.

Popularly known as Mr Tee, he was also the Past President of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association and past President of the Accra Premier Lions club.

Mr Mensah was a trailblazer entrepreneur who founded several businesses including DPP, the largest outdoor company in Ghana.