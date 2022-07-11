It was an orgasmic moment when Sista Afia invited her mother on stage during her performance at the Ghana Entertainment Awards in the United States of America.

Sista Afia is fortunate to have her mother as her number one fan, and the swaggerlicious mama proved so by giving the audiences a brief yet entertaining performance.

Mama G gave her daughter’s competitors a run for their money when she beautifully sang Sista Afia’s Asuoden song featuring Kuami Eugene.

As though she had been waiting for the opportunity, she rattled the lyrics, while communicating with the august audience.

Cheers and applauses filled the auditorium, and Sisita Afia was beside herself with joy.

Watch video below: