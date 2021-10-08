

A Professor at University of Ghana’s Nutrition and Food Science Department, Matilda Steiner-Asiedu, has urged the public to adopt a healthy eating lifestyle.

According to her, features of a quality diet include variety, moderation, calorie control, balance, adequacy, and safety.

Emphasising that you are what you eat, she explained hunger sometimes means one is unable to meet nutritional needs.

She made this call while speaking to Adom News after a media training organised by Nestlé Ghana Ltd and Ghana Journalists Association themed: Inspiring better nutrition: the role of media.

“You’re what you eat. Food safety is the assurance that the food will not cause harm to the consumer when it’s prepared and /or eaten according to its intended purpose devoid of food hazards,” she stated.

She noted that interventions such as increased food safety, nutrition education for healthy choices, increased dietary diversity, food supplementation, and food fortifications are crucial in meeting important components of a good diet.

The nutritionist further urged the media to lead advocacy on good nutrition, intensify education and appropriate communication to help alleviate hunger and malnutrition in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Contributing to the debate, Quality Assurance Manager of Nestle Ghana Ltd, Raphael Sitsofe Kuwornu, said: “We have systems in place to ensure the reliability of results in Nestle to deliver quality.”

Meanwhile, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager in Charge of Coastal Cluster, Deborah Kwablah, added Nestle Ghana Ltd holds itself to quality standards.