Abena Opokua Ahwenee, the accomplished news anchor and show host at Adom TV/FM, has clinched the prestigious ‘Best News Anchor Award’ at the recently concluded Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards ’23’ held in East Legon, Accra.

The event, organized by Konamah’s Entertainment, featured Abena Opokua Ahwenee as one of the nominees in the competitive Best News Anchor Female category.

A seasoned journalist with a wealth of experience and a deep passion for radio, Abena Opokua Ahwenee embarked on her radio journey at Life FM in 2007 as a news caster.

Her career then took her to Hi FM in Abetifi Kwahu in 2009, followed by a stint at EIB Network’s Agoo FM in Nkawkaw from 2014 to 2018.

During her time there, she not only served as a news caster but also earned recognition as a Senior Journalist, Deputy News Editor, and sit-in-host for the morning show.

In 2019, she made a move to Accra-based Dadi FM, where she assumed the role of morning show host until 2022.

Currently, Abena Opokua Ahwenee holds the position of News Anchor at the Multimedia Group Ltd, Adom Brands, which encompasses Adom TV, Adom FM, Nhyira FM, and Asempa FM.

Her dedication and consistency in the media industry have garnered her various accolades, including the Eastern Regional Best News Caster of the Year and Female News Caster of the Year by Foklex Media Awards in 2016/2017 and 2017/2018, respectively.

In 2022, she was honoured as the Female Radio Personality by Diamond Excellence Awards organized by Danny’s Entertainment and received the Ghana Outstanding Woman, Radio Personality Award by GOWA.

Upon receiving the Best News Anchor Award at the Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards ’23,’ Abena Opokua Ahwenee expressed her gratitude, dedicating the achievement to Almighty God, The Multimedia Group Ltd (Adom Brands), her husband, Mr. Dwamena Mark Ampomah (LINKS), listeners, and all her loved ones who contributed to her success in this category.