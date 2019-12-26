Adom TV at the climax of its ‘Smiles on the Street’ event on Thursday, December 26, distributed clothes and foot wears to the ecstatic street children who graced the occasion.

SEE THIS: Man angry after supermarket refuses GH¢ 200 note [Video]

The event, staged at the forecourt of the Multimedia Group Limited, saw hundreds of street children gracing the occasion to make merry.

After feasting and enjoying good tunes from gospel artistes such as Gifty Adorye and Patience Nyarko, as well as hip-life artistes Ras Kuuku, Episode and Kofi Mole, the patrons were given freebies to take home.

READ THIS: Police call for identification of victims in Konongo Accident [Listen]

The children, who where gifted clothes to wear at the end of the programme, were full of smiles and appreciation to Adom TV.

The ‘Smiles on the Street’ initiative by Adom TV, supported by SugarDem Ministries and the UK Diaspora Club, is an initiative aimed at taking children off the streets.

Photos below: