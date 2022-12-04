The Kakumdo Assemblyman has lauded Adom News for a publication which has brought some interventions to the district.

After a reportage that threw light on the struggle for quality healthcare and the dilapidated state of the district’s hospital, the Wesley Girls’ High School 1997 year group has donated medical equipment to Kakumdo Community Health and Planning Service (CHPS) Compound to facilitate quality health service delivery.

The Assemblyman for Kakumdo electoral area, Usman Abbam Egyin, mentioned that the CHPS compound was abandoned, which compelled the Metropolitan Assembly to handover the facility to the Ghana Health Service for its operationalisation.

The Assemblyman and the chiefs made the appeal for support of medical equipment to equip the facility as the Ghana Health Service started operation with barely no equipment.

Mr Egyin expressed excitement and gratitude that the 1997 year group of Wesley Girls’ High School responded to their appeal and has donated GHC 70,000 worth of equipment to facilitate health care delivery.

The President of the Wey Gey Hey 1997 year group, Gloria Naa Korkoi Addo-Ayitey, said in her address that as old students of Wey Gey Hey, they have been taught to always give back to those in need.

It is for this reason they sought to promote quality health care delivery to the people of Kakumdo as they mark their 25th anniversary.

She also expressed gratitude to Exim Bank which supported them with GHC 25,000 to procure medical equipment.

She urged management to take good care of the equipment to ensure long life span.