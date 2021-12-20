Adom FM’s presenter, Michael Boateng, better known as Mike 2, has signed off from the African University College of Communications (AUCC) in grand style.

Having satisfied all educational requirements in the Institution, Mike 2 was awarded with a Master of Arts in Development Communication at a graduation ceremony held over the weekend.

This would be his second certificate earned at AUCC; in 2019, he was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

Mike 2 is also an old student of Abetifi Technical Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

His success journey is an inspiring one. Despite coming from a humble background, Mike 2 has always thrived to make the best of every situation, and his education is one of the key areas.

Determined to achieve excellence in life, he took up jobs of taxi driving and barbering at his early stages to fund his tuition.

His sacrifices have finally paid off and he is recognised as one of the best on-air personalities in Ghana, as far as entertainment is concerned.

More photos below: