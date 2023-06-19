Adom FM Presenter, Michael Boateng, famed Mike 2, has landed a nomination from one of New York’s most credible and authentic awards in the diaspora, Mega 3G Media Awards.

He was nominated in the Excellence in Media – 3G Best Entertainment Radio Host of

the Year category for his extensive knowledge and vast experience in the Ghanaian media space.

Mike 2

In an official later announcing his feat, the founder, Evangelist Dr Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah, applauded him for his excellent contribution as a Producer/Presenter, adding that his entertainment radio show is one of the best and has a huge global audience.

Mike 2 is expected to attend the 12th edition of the award scheme on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Fordham United Methodist Church (FUMC) Banquet Hall.

3G Media Awards, since it’s inception in 2009, has awarded some of the top names in media and entertainment space including Kennedy Agyapong, Abraham Attah (Hollywood actor), boxing legends Azuma Nelson and Michael Spinks, soccer stars Asamoah Gyan, Kuuku Dadzie and Kwesi Appiah as well as Ambassador Edward Boateng, among others.



