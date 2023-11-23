In an exciting collaboration, Adom FM’s Kasahare Level has joined forces with RITE Sports Limited, the organizers of the African Basketball Festival (ABF), to curate a select group of talented rappers who will grace the stage at this year’s ABF finals.

Under this strategic partnership, Kasahari Level is implementing a robust system to identify and showcase the most outstanding rap artists during the celebration of the Africa Basketball Festival.

Joshua Tigo, Adom FM’s Programmes Manager, provided insights into this innovative collaboration during the ABF launch on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Joshua Tigo, Adom FM’s Programmes Manager

The ABF is a lifestyle festival that seamlessly blends sports, music, and fashion and is gearing up for its 3rd edition this year.

Festivities are set to commence with a captivating opening ceremony on Friday, December 15th, followed by the grand finale on Sunday, December 17th, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The basketball competition is set to be a highlight, featuring the participation of eight countries, including Ghana, Liberia, Togo, Nigeria, the UK, the USA, and France, battling it out in two groups.

Alongside the intense sporting action, attendees can also anticipate thrilling e-sports games, said Yaw Sakyi Afari, CEO of RITE Sports Ltd.

Yaw Sakyi

Adding to the excitement is a basketball curtain raiser featuring old rivals, Accra Technical University and the University of Ghana, setting the stage for the grand finale.

Picture of Basketball Team players and coaches from Accra Technical University and University of Ghana

As the pinnacle of the event, the ABF will conclude with a thrilling match between an African and International side, promising a spectacular fusion of basketball and cultural celebration.

Stay tuned for more updates as Kasahari Level and RITE Sports bring together the worlds of basketball and music at the Africa Basketball Festival 2023.