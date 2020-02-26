As part of its aim of being socially responsible, leading Akan radio station, Adom FM, has donated over GH¢ 20,000.00 towards saving the life of a 46-year-old man who is suffering from serious cardiovascular disease.

The donation, which would be sent to the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, is to save the life of the the 46-year-old man, who is currently on admission.

The donation follows an appeal by the 1998 batch of the School of Administration of the University of Ghana, through Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, to help raise money to save Ebenezer McCarthy.

Nana Osei Ampofo Agyei presented a cheque of 23,351.47 cedis to the group on behalf of Adom FM and listeners



On behalf of the man whose life is in danger, leader of the group, Stephen Pedison, expressed appreciation to Adom FM, its presenters and cherished listeners who donated generously for the very kind gesture.

He appealed to the listeners and all well-wishers to keep praying for the dying man and support both in kind and cash to save him.