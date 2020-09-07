Member of Parliament hopeful for the Akwatia Constituency Ernest Yaw Kumi has been gifted two cars for his campaign.

The vehicles were donated to him by one Isaac Osei Appiah who happens to be an old student of Adisadel College, the college attended by Mr Kumi.

Mr Appiah, the donor of the two cars, in an exclusive interview with adomonline.com said his donation is based on his believe in Ernest Kumi’s candidature as someone who could help advance the course of Akwatia.

Apart from believing in Mr Kumi’s candidature, Mr Appiah said he also felt obliged as a Santaclaucian, as old students of Adisadel College are called, to help a fellow Santa.

The vehicles donated are two Nissan Centra and according to Mr Osei Appiah, they are expected to aid Mr Kumi’s campaign ahead of the December polls.

Isaac Osei Appiah in the white polo shirt

Ernest Yaw Kumi defeated the incumbent MP for Akwatia, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, also known as Ama Sey, to become the New Patriotic Party’s candidate for the December Parliamentary poll.

He polled 227 votes while Ama Sey had 223 votes.

Mr Kumi is a corporate governance expert with diverse expertise in risk management, logistics and administration, fraud detections and investigation with strong business acumen.

He has over 10 years specialisation in administration planning and governance; policy and process developments and implementation; financial management; project leads; budget preparations; human resource management; supply chain management and new business generations.

He is a member of the party’s national communication team. He holds a Bachelor of Law from Mount Crest University, an MBA in Corporate Governance from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, a Professional Certificate in Corporate Governance from the Institute of Directors Ghana, and an Executive Mastery Certificate in Business Administration and Enterprise Leadership (Project Management, Logistics and Transport Management Options) from Graduate School of Governance and Leadership, among a host of certificates.

Ernest is affectionately called the Akwatia Star Boy, he has served on several committees in the NPP, including the Eastern Regional Youth Finance Working Committee.