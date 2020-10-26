Adina opens up about ‘Araba’ at album listening

It was a night of good music as Afro-Pop musician Adina Thembi held her 2-hour album listening session at the Ibis Styles Hotel at Airport City in Accra.

Adina took industry personalities, bloggers, entertainment critics, media and loved ones down memory lane with discussions centered on “Araba”, her maiden album.

Personalities in attendance included President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, Andy Dosty, Merqury Quaye, Jerry Justice all from Multimedia, Mr Logic, Kwame B, Radio Legend George Brun, CEO of Max International Larry Lowe, and a host of others.

Adina (R) with Efya at album listening

Hosted by Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio, the event saw an exclusive performance of “WHY” by Adina from the yet to be released album.

The award-winning artiste also took the audience through the songs on the album explaining her songwriting processes, studio sessions and more.

Adina and Doreen Avio

Speaking on the creativity poured to make “Araba” a reality, Adina revealed that the album was about her life and journey as an artiste.

“It was a beautiful experience for me. Richie and I go way back so we have that rapport and everyone else on the project is family as well, so, it wasn’t hectic at all,” she said.

Adina and Andy Dosty

The “Makoma” hitmaker described her maiden album as a beautiful blend of emotions and melodies, easy on the ears and a body of work for everyone.

“You know that sort of package that everyone can walk away with their bit, I can’t wait for everyone to hear it and I pray it travels far and wide” she said.

Adina also got emotional telling Doreen about her childhood days revealing how her mum worked hard to take care of her and other siblings all by herself.

The singer stated that she put that experience into a song called “Nyedzin” which is featured on the album.

Teary Adina encouraged everyone to stay strong no matter how tough things get adding things will get better.

“I was saying to my manager that I feel like this song to anybody that is going through anything is a testament. I am a testament that, no matter how tough it gets you can actually come out of that crazy situation it is.”

“I mean look at me now, I’m not doing so bad for myself and I’m doing pretty well, looking at all that crazy stories and we here today,” she said.

Adina with KiDi

The 10 track album was produced by Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment with KiDi the label’s signee being the only artiste featured on the album.

“Araba” is set to be released on the October 30, 2020.