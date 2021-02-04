The Adentan Divisional Police Command has embarked on a swoop to clamp down on activities of criminals in the division/municipality.

The operation, led by ACP/ Joseph Owusu-Bempah, aimed at apprehending persons who use motorbikes for criminal operations such as snatching bags from unsuspecting residents.

At the end of the operations, a total of 59 motorbikes were intercepted and impounded.

In a statement, the police said “50 men from the Adentan division and RHQ/Accra were mobilised for the operation.”

“Screening, interrogation and profiling of the riders of the impounded motorbikes are in progress and those linked to any crime will be processed for court,” the statement added.

The police service has also urged calm among the public as “the operation is expected to continue in the division and extend to others in the next few days.”