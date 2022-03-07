The Adabraka Exclusive Club has donated some items to the Mental Asylum School.

The donation was led by the secretary of the Adabraka Exclusive Club, Kwabena Osei Bonsu.

According to him, a health screening is organised annually by the club, specifically, 6th March.

“We are Adabraka Exclusive Club and what we do annually is on 6th March, we do health screening,” he said.

“Normally we cater for like thousand people on the 6th of March every year but the rush in which people come for us to take care of them, we bring 10 doctors, 20 nurses, pharmacists, so that we cater for them,” he added.

Items donated to the school included bottle water, soft drinks, toiletries, stationaries, powdered soaps among other items.

Mr Bonsu admonished the caretakers of the school to make the items given them accessible to the children and not for their personal use.

“We’ve assured them that they should make sure the things go to the children. If the guardians here need anything, they should let us know and we will provide them,” he noted.

“We found out that when people donate, it doesn’t go to the children so we are encouraging them that they should also bring the list, we know their constraint so they should let us know,” he added.