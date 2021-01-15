The Accra International Book Festival will be hosting author and pastor Dinah Nyarkoah Larbie on #CatchUpAfrica.

The event scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 1 PM on video-conferencing platform ZOOM, will afford the author the opportunity to discuss her writing journey and passion.

She will also read some chapters of her latest book ‘Shadows of a Gracious woman,’ which continues to receive rave reviews since it was launched.

In a statement announcing the encounter Thursday, the Afro-Book Festival said it would play host to “many world-class writers from Ghana and abroad in 2021.”

“As a Festival, we believe in bringing readers and writers together in a manner that encourages collaboration and teamwork and that is what we will be doing with many of the activities we have planned throughout the year,” the Accra International Book Festival said.

“Many of the events we have designed for 2021 are aimed at encouraging debate on issues that are relevant to our world today,” the statement by the Afro-Book Festival read.

Dinah is a life coach, pastor and writer. She loves to revive potentials in others and believes there is no individual destined for failure.

She is the Team Lead and Founder of Lighter Garden, a Non-denominational Family life ministry whose vision is to build and establish Godly marriages.