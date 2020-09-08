The Accra Human Rights Forum International (AHRFI) is organising a summit to discuss Covid-19 and human rights abuses around the world.

The summit slated for September 10 to 11, 2020 at 2 pm each day will draw an audience and speakers from high-profile human rights activists and advocates in Africa, Europe and Asia, including Ambassador Martin Ohumoibhi who is a former President of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Themed, ‘Covid-19 and human rights abuses,’ the summit will also consider the cases of human rights abuses in South Korea, especially during this period of a global health crisis.

In a statement Tuesday, Campaign and Advocacy Director at Accra Human Rights Forum, Isaac Kwame Batun said cases of human rights abuses have been on the rise in the Covid-19 world.

“The statistics show that in Ghana particularly, there are many recorded cases of domestic abuses in various homes and the situation is not different in other jurisdictions such as South Korea where the government is reportedly targeting minority groups in the name of fighting Covid-19,” the statement read.

“We all need to remind ourselves that human rights are not optional and we don’t get to choose which rights to respect and those we don’t have to respect,” Mr Kwame Batun said.

The other speakers at the summit are, Mr Isaac Kwame Batun, Campaign and Advocacy Director at the Accra Human Rights Forum International, Richard Normanyo Esq, Private Legal Practitioner, and Joseph Kobla Wemakor, the Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana, among others.

The event would be streamed live on the Facebook page of the Accra Human Rights Forum International (@accrahumanrights).