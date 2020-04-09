Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics have announced they will part ways with 13 players in the ongoing transfer window.

According to the General Manager of the club, Oluboi Commodore, the team is looking to start off on a good note when the league resumes and will augment the squad with 10 new signings.

“A lot of players have been shown the exit and we are also bringing in a lot of players”, he confirmed to reporters.

“For the players put on transfer we have already told them and with time we will list their names. They are 13 players and the players coming in are 10 players.”

He added: “We have scouted some very good players, not players that will come to justify their inclusion.”

Olympics are looking to strengthen their squad before the league resumes.

Olympics are currently 10th on the Ghana Premier league table, just five points above the drop zone and one of the teams that has conceded the most in the first round.