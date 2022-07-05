Torrential rains have left some parts of Accra flooded again.
Tuesday morning’s downpour has been ongoing for about three hours now.
Some commuters in the capital have been badly affected as roads leading to workplaces and schools alike have been disrupted.
Current situation at Kwame Nkrumah Circle. People are reportedly stuck under the overpass due to the downpour. #AccraFloods #DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/30Y7rh3axa— Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) July 5, 2022
The areas include Kaneshie, Achimota, Teshie, Dansoman, Darkuman and Kwame Nkrumah Circle among others.
Scores of Ghanaians have also taken to social media to post about the situation in their areas.
Some part of Dansoman atm#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/4EVRAplSu7— Jaybahd Wofaase👿 (@jaybahdwofaase) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Dire situation at Kaneshie First Light #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/JSD5V5CSez— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Flooding at Best Point area on the Achimota-Nsawam Road.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/LioNQWJX2G— #TV3@25 (@tv3_ghana) July 5, 2022
Here I am thinking I’m in a vehicle. Turns out, I’m under a strainer. Water dripping from all angles. The worst part is the waterfall behind me when the car moves. Inhaling smoke and no ventilation. ACCRA 😩😩 #accraflood #accrafloods #accra #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/r1X9xsv4nH— Sandra Ayertey (@korlekie_2131) July 5, 2022