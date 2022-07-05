Torrential rains have left some parts of Accra flooded again.

Tuesday morning’s downpour has been ongoing for about three hours now.

Some commuters in the capital have been badly affected as roads leading to workplaces and schools alike have been disrupted.

Current situation at Kwame Nkrumah Circle. People are reportedly stuck under the overpass due to the downpour. #AccraFloods #DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/30Y7rh3axa — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) July 5, 2022

The areas include Kaneshie, Achimota, Teshie, Dansoman, Darkuman and Kwame Nkrumah Circle among others.

Scores of Ghanaians have also taken to social media to post about the situation in their areas.