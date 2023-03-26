The Ghana Police Service has announced a new security-induced traffic management arrangement for the official state visit of the Vice President of the United States of America (USA), H.E Kamala Harris.

The roadblocks which have been done in parts of Accra and Cape Coast will last for three days, March 26 to 29, 2023.

Below is the arrangement as captured in a press statement by the Police Service:

A. Sunday, 26th March 2023, Traffic Arrangements within Accra

Between the hours of midday and 9:00 pm, there will be Intermittent roadblocks along the liberation road from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) traffic intersection, through Opibea up to the National Theatre.

B. Monday, 27th March 2023, Traffic Arrangements within Accra

Between the hours of 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the AU Roundabout to the Jubilee House, and from the Jubilee House to the Emmanuel Eye Clinic area at Shiashie.

There will also be intermittent roadblocks from the Ako Adjei Interchange through to the Labone Secondary School area and along the John Evans Atta Mills High Street and onto the Bukom Boxing Arena.

C. Tuesday, 28th March 2023• Traffic Arrangements Within Accra and Cape Coast

In Accra between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the Ministries Traffic Intersection up to Castle Traffic Light at the Black Star Square.

Cape Coast midday to 6:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium, through Bakano Road and Aminstimadzi Road to Omanhene’s Palace and from the Omanhene’s Palace through Beach Road, up to the Cape Coast Castle.

D. Wednesday, 29th March 2023, Traffic Arrangements Within Accra

Between the hours of 8:00am to 5:00pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre through the Jubilee House along the Liberation Road, up to the Pawpaw Street area in East Legon.