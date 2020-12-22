Two buses involved in an accident on the Sogakope-Tefle road in the early hours of Tuesday has claimed five lives.

Eyewitnesses said the five persons died on the spot while the injured have been conveyed to the hospital.

They said a minibus and a long bus collided, leaving the small vehicle mangled.

The windshield of the bigger bus and most parts of the front has also been destroyed.

A series of accidents are recorded every year as the Christmas festivities approach.

To curb this and other road-related accidents, Joy News’ #ArriveAlive campaign was launched earlier this year.

The campaign teaches motorists and pedestrians safety tips to prevent the occurrence of road accidents.