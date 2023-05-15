A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications team is predicting dire consequences should Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia be elected President of Ghana.

Chris Doughan claimed the Vice President lacks credibility to be given the mantle to lead the country.

The NDC man was speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday while reacting to taunts from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after former President John Mahama won the flagbearership race.

Mr Mahama won 98.9 percent of the total votes cast in the party’s presidential primary held on May 13, 2023.

This victory, according to the NPP, poses no threat to them having beaten the former President at the 202 polls.

The NPP said all its presidential aspirants, especially Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will beat John Mahama at the 2024 polls.

This position by the NPP, Chris Doughan stated is borne out of ignorance.

According to him, given the track record of Dr Bawumia, “Ghanaians accepting him as President is like fetching water with a basket.”

