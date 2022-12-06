Nicholas Adjabn, head of Biomedical Engineering unit, has commended engineers for venturing into innovation field to explore opportunities to design and develop technologies to help solve numerous health challenges confronting the country.

On 5th, December, 2022, The Academic City University College in collaboration with ISTEAM Academy Ltd, and the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbiet( GIZ) held a Medical technology fair to provide update to stakeholders on the progress of the locally- made ventilator that aims to boost the healthy sector.

The theme for the fair was ‘Building Local Capacity in Medical Technology.’

Speaking at the launch, Nicholas revealed that, the production of the ventilator is a clear demonstration that, Ghana is capable of achieving greater heights and has taught great lessons to learn to be independent.

He urged the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to provide all the required standards as well as the regulatory requirements to help market the product outside the country.

Dr Adjabn congratulated Academic City University and Professor Fred McBagonluri and his team after achieving this feat.

Dean faculty of Engineering Academic City College, Dr Lucy Agyapong, also highlighted the need for students to create and build new medical devices at low cost to support government’s efforts to provide quality health care for all Ghanaians.