Traders at Abofour have urged the Offinso South District Assembly to speed up the construction of a modern market for them.

They currently operate in makeshift structures which they say expose their merchandise to the risk of fires, floods and theft.

Market Queen for yam sellers, Abena Serwah Ampafo, said some traders run at a loss due to the congestion, lack of access roads and poor conditions at the market.

The Abofour Market is known for trading in foodstuffs such as yam, maize and livestock.

Traders in maize count losses every day as a result of torrential rains and theft.

The leader of the maize sellers, Diana Afriyie, wants authorities to help improve the situation.

The vast, open market is left at the mercies of sunshine, rain and reptiles.

Sanitation is a challenge.

Livestock sellers are unhappy with the situation and called for immediate intervention.

The Abofour Market is a major source of revenue for the Offinso South Assembly.

Yam sellers pay two cedis on 100 tubers of yam.

But the traders ply their wares on the bare ground. Dust and mud are challenges they contend with.

The traders believe the assembly could generate more revenue if a modern market facility is constructed.

Offinso South District Chief Executive, Solomon Kesse, says essential facilities such as toilets will soon be provided.

There are also plans for stores.