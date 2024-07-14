The National Union of Tricycle Operators of Ghana (NUTOG) has announced a nationwide strike commencing on July 15, 2024, in solidarity with the Organized Labour union.

This industrial action comes in response to the government’s decision to proceed with the sale of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) properties to Rock City, despite calls from Organized Labour to halt the sale.

In a press release, NUTOG urged all regional leadership to comply by laying down their tools and staying off work from the specified date.

The union expressed its collective disapproval of the government’s intentions and reaffirmed its commitment to standing with Organised Labour in opposing the sale.

NUTOG seconded the union’s claim that the sale of SSNIT hotels is not protecting the interests of workers and the integrity of SSNIT properties.

The expressed dissatisfaction that the proposed sale could negatively impact workers’ benefits and the management of pension funds.

The union remains hopeful that their unified stance will lead to a positive outcome and a reconsideration of the government’s decision regarding the sale of SSNIT properties.