Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has criticised the Management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for deferring about 6,000 students over their inability to pay fees.

In a Facebook post, the legislator said the University authorities’ decision is “harsh and inconsiderate, considering the current economic crisis” in the country.

This comes after scores of KNUST students were forced by the University to defer their courses over their inability to pay fees.

Reacting to the development, Mr Ablakwa appealed to the Education Ministry “to urgently intervene and save the future of these students.”

“It should not be difficult for the government to instruct student support schemes such as the Scholarship Secretariat, Students’ Loan Trust Fund, GNPC Scholarship Foundation, Cocobod Scholarship and GETFund to extend immediate relief to our 6,000 young Ghanaians,” he said.

The MP further called on Ghanaians to “stand in solidarity with these students and help all of them remain in school to achieve their dreams.”

Mr. Ablakwa used the medium to call on affected students in the North Tongu Constituency to contact his office for assistance.

According to the MP, with the recent happening, “perhaps it is time for Parliament to revisit our earlier motion calling for a special subsidy on fees, particularly for needy tertiary students.”

Below is his post on Facebook