Joe Addo, a former Ghana international, has hailed former Black Stars captain, Abedi Ayew Pele, describing him as a great leader.

The Olympique Marseille legend is one of the best players to have ever captained the national team.

Recounting the leadership qualities of the former captain, Mr Addo revealed that his [Abedi Pele] leadership style was amazing and helped the team to remain committed.

Joe Addo

“There were things that Abedi Pele did that were overbearing to us,” he told Joy FM.

“Abedi made sure we ate and did things on time which the players did not understand at the time but I think he was a great leader.

“I remember in our match against Gabon, the Gabonese players came into the dressing room to take pictures with Abedi Pele.

“Even the referees wanted to take pictures with him. That was how great he was. He was graceful,” he added.

He won the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana in 1982 and the Uefa Champions League with French side Olympique Marseille in 1992-1993.

At the individual level, the former captain won the Africa Footballer of the Year award on three occasions, one of his many personal honours.

He also won the French league twice with Marseille as well as the UAE Pro-League and President’s Cup with Al Ain.

He was rated fifth in the Top 30 African Footballers in the last 50 years released by the Confederation of African Football in 2007.