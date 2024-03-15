A 21-year-old woman, Ama (not real name) is frustrated after a popular Ghanaian musician impregnated and abandoned her.

Sharing her story on Hitz FM’s Late Night Show, the frustrated lady said she met the musician at a funeral and was immediately starstruck.

She made the first move by requesting for a hug after the musician’s electrifying performance, after which they exchange numbers.

That was the beginning of her love story with the musician, whom she candidly revealed has a lover with one child.

Ama said she ignored all the warnings and started the amorous relationship with the popular musician for two years.

“After the funeral we started talking and we started dating we only met in guest houses , I told my big sister about him and she told me that he has a serious girlfriend and a child which is not a secret to the world because he sometimes post them. But at the time she was telling me, I was already deeply into him but I confronted him and he said that’s not a problem but he loves me more so we continued dating for 2 years” she narrated.

However, she said in December 2023, she found out she was pregnant, told the musician and he told her to abort it.

“Last December I got pregnant, and when I informed him, he said he’s not ready for another baby. I used to work but my salary was only GH¢700. He told me if I abort the baby, he will set me up with a lucrative business. I aborted the baby only for him to ghost me and block me everywhere,” she cried.

The frustrated lady said she has been trying to reach the musician for the past through months to no avail.

Ama said she made the issue public because she feels cheated.